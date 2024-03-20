FARMING groups in mid Wales have met with senior leaders of Powys County Council to discuss the many issues facing the industry and rural communities.
On Tuesday, 19 March 19, representatives from the Farmers’ Union of Wales, NFU Cymru and the Nature Friendly Farming Network met with senior leaders from Powys County Council to discuss the challenges facing the agriculture sector, including the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Earlier this month, the Full Council of Powys County Council backed a motion which called on the Welsh Government to ‘renew engagement with the farming unions, before re-approaching the agricultural sector once serious amendments have been made to the Sustainable Farming Scheme’.
Following the meeting, Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, and Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “We are fully aware of the importance of our farming and agricultural sector in Powys and how anxious farmers are about the proposals within the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
“We would like to thank the Farmers’ Union of Wales, NFU Cymru and the Nature Friendly Farming Network for meeting the council so that we could listen to their concerns.
“We need to work together to ensure a successful future for farming here in Powys but also across Wales and support the sector in providing food security and help them respond to the climate emergency.
“By supporting the farming community, not only are we supporting a national industry but we are also helping and enhancing our local communities.”
Over 6,700 farmers responded to the final Welsh Government consultation via the NFU Cymru website, more than doubling the previous highest response received by the union for any such engagement exercise.
Over the course of the 12-week consultation period, NFU Cymru engaged with over 5,000 farmers and supply chain partners at roadshows, county meetings, board meetings, market visits and other events.
NFU Cymru said: “The levels of stress and anxiety the consultation has engendered within the farming community will have escaped no-one. Welsh farming is in the midst of an upswell of emotions that has not been witnessed since devolution.”