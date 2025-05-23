The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has announced the successful candidates for its prestigious 2025–26 Rural Leadership Programme.
Following a rigorous selection process, 11 individuals from across Wales have been chosen to participate in this fully funded initiative, with five from Ceredigion and two from Gwynedd.
The programme, made possible through a generous legacy from the late Mr N Griffiths and match funding from the Glamorgan County Advisory Committee, offers participants a unique opportunity to develop their leadership skills, expand their networks, and contribute to the future of Welsh agriculture and rural communities.
Meet the 2025–26 Cohort:
Elliw Dafydd
A Development Officer for the Welsh Language with Wales YFC, Elliw is from Llanilar, Ceredigion. With degrees in History and Welsh History, she is deeply committed to supporting rural communities and young people. She has international volunteering experience and a passion for personal growth, communication, and collaborative learning.
Iolo Davies
A Research/Field Manager at Pwllpeiran Upland Research Centre, IBERS, Aberystwyth University, Iolo brings expertise in upland grassland systems and mixed grazing research. Living on his 90-acre family farm in Taliesin, he manages a pedigree Poll Dorset sheep enterprise and serves as the Welsh Dorset Sheep Club Chairman. With a BSc in Agriculture and a Postgraduate Certificate in Bioinnovation, Iolo is passionate about balancing food production with environmental sustainability.
Alaw Evans
A farmer from Criccieth, Gwynedd, Alaw combines hands-on experience running her family farm with work as a part-time FAWL Farm Assessor. She holds a BSc in World Agriculture, an MSc in Agricultural Land Management & Conservation, and a PGCE. Her interests lie in sustainable farming and land stewardship.
Eleri James
Based in Lledrod, near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Eleri is a Food, Nutrition and Agriculture teacher at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, where she also coordinates provision for more able and talented pupils aged 3–16. Raised on a dairy farm in south Ceredigion, she has a lifelong passion for farming and rural life. With a degree in Agriculture and Business Education, Eleri is committed to inspiring the next generation to value and engage with the agricultural sector. Her role allows her to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world farming. Outside of work, she supports the family farm and enjoys walking and reading. Eleri is determined to raise the profile of agricultural education as a key driver of sustainability and innovation, and she aspires to take on a leadership role that connects education with industry, helping to ensure a resilient future for Welsh agriculture.
Erin McNaught
A sheep and beef farmer from Rhosygwaliau, Bala, Gwynedd, Erin is a vocal advocate for family hill farms. She is in the final year of a Geography and Environmental Science degree and has represented young British farmers at national and international levels. She is also a member of the NFU Cymru Livestock Board and uses social media and broadcast appearances to raise awareness of farming issues.
Anna Sunford-Davies
A Laboratory Technical Officer at Wales Veterinary Science Centre from Llanon, Ceredigion, Anna has a background in animal science and equine veterinary biosciences. She manages a smallholding with her partner, volunteers in local agricultural events, and plays an active role in supporting veterinary recruitment and community engagement.
Ffion Thomas
A solicitor from Cwmann, Lampeter, working for Agri Advisor Solicitors, Ffion specialises in private client and property law. She holds a Master of Laws and a degree in Law and Sociology. Passionate about rural legal services and active outdoor pursuits, she brings a sharp legal perspective and leadership ambition to the programme.
Programme Overview:
The RWAS Rural Leadership Programme aims to nurture the next generation of rural leaders in Wales. Throughout the year-long programme, participants will:
• Develop self-awareness and understanding of leadership styles
• Build connections with key industry figures
• Enhance communication and media skills
• Visit important institutions in Cardiff and London
• Participate in specialised workshops and sessions
• Attend RWAS events including the Royal Welsh Show
The programme will commence with a residential session in North Wales from 10–13 June 2025, followed by further sessions in Cardiff and London in October 2025.
“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of individuals to our Rural Leadership Programme,” said Aled Rhys Jones, CEO at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. “Each participant brings unique perspectives and experiences to the cohort, and we look forward to supporting their development as future leaders in Welsh agriculture and rural affairs.”
The successful candidates will be formally introduced at the Royal Welsh Show Awards Ceremony on Monday 21 July 2025.