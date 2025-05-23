Based in Lledrod, near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Eleri is a Food, Nutrition and Agriculture teacher at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, where she also coordinates provision for more able and talented pupils aged 3–16. Raised on a dairy farm in south Ceredigion, she has a lifelong passion for farming and rural life. With a degree in Agriculture and Business Education, Eleri is committed to inspiring the next generation to value and engage with the agricultural sector. Her role allows her to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world farming. Outside of work, she supports the family farm and enjoys walking and reading. Eleri is determined to raise the profile of agricultural education as a key driver of sustainability and innovation, and she aspires to take on a leadership role that connects education with industry, helping to ensure a resilient future for Welsh agriculture.