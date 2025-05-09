The agricultural community is being encouraged to nominate youngsters for this year’s Young British Farming Awards.
The 2024 awards saw Llanybydder schoolgirl Elliw Grug Davies scoop the Young Handler of the Year (Junior) and organisers are hoping other youngsters and clubs will put their names forward.
Sponsored by Massey Feeds and Harpers Feeds, these awards are dedicated to celebrating the next generation of British farmers and the remarkable contributions they are making to the industry.
In addition to four returning awards, there will be four new awards for 2025. Eight winners will be carefully chosen by our esteemed panel of industry professionals across the following categories: Young Farm Worker, Young Handler Junior, Young Handler Senior, Young Farming Hero, Young Farmers Club, Young Farmers Club Community Hero, Young Farmers Club Leader and New Entrant of the Year.
The 2025 awards ceremony will take place at Cannon Hall Farm, home of the 2023 British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year. The event will be hosted by prominent Farmer and Content Creator, Tom Pemberton. Speaking at last year’s award ceremony, Kate Netherwood, or Massey Feeds said, “It has been a fantastic day, and we are really proud to sponsor and support these young people going forwards.” Continuing the sentiment, Theia Farrow of Harpers Feeds commented, “We are pleased to support the Young British Farming Awards as we believe that the future of British farming is dependent on the next generation. It is truly inspiring to witness the dedication and passion of so many young individuals entering the industry.”
To nominate someone or enter the Young British Farming Awards, click on the following link: Young British Farming Awards