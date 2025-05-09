The 2025 awards ceremony will take place at Cannon Hall Farm, home of the 2023 British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year. The event will be hosted by prominent Farmer and Content Creator, Tom Pemberton. Speaking at last year’s award ceremony, Kate Netherwood, or Massey Feeds said, “It has been a fantastic day, and we are really proud to sponsor and support these young people going forwards.” Continuing the sentiment, Theia Farrow of Harpers Feeds commented, “We are pleased to support the Young British Farming Awards as we believe that the future of British farming is dependent on the next generation. It is truly inspiring to witness the dedication and passion of so many young individuals entering the industry.”