Pupils from Ysgol Carno in mid Wales took part in food and farming workshops delivered by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) after winning a national competition.
The red meat promotion body offered teachers who signed up for their teacher newsletter The Kitchen Classroom / Gwersi o’r Gegin the chance to win a food and farming workshop delivered in school.
HCC’s Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts gave presentations on how PGI Welsh Lamb, PGI Welsh Beef and Pork from Wales are produced as well as covering healthy diets and nutrition. As part of the day, the pupils also took part in hands-on cooking sessions where they learned how to create their own tasty Welsh Beef meat balls as well as safely chopping and preparing seasonal vegetables to make a nutritious pasta sauce.
HCC’s Consumer Executive, Elwen Roberts commented: “Congratulations to Ysgol Carno for winning our competition. We thoroughly enjoyed visiting the school and getting stuck in with the children in the kitchen.
“Working with schools, teachers and pupils is a key part of Hybu Cig Cymru’s remit to ensure that the next generation know how Welsh red meat is produced, how to cook with it and how it plays an important role in healthy diets and lifestyles.”
Bethan Williams, Assistant Head teacher at Ysgol Carno, commented: “Thanks very much to Elwen and team for coming to Ysgol Carno. The children all enjoyed the session – especially the tasting! They have learnt a lot about red meat from Wales and have since been writing recipes and information leaflets about Welsh red meat."
HCC have a dedicated website for teachers looking for food and farming resources: www.redmeathub.wales / www.hwbcigcoch.cymru. Resources are available bilingually and are separated by key stage