The WVSC, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, plays a crucial role in protecting and maintaining high standards of livestock health in Wales by delivering expert post-mortem examinations, diagnostic laboratory testing, as well as now hosting and providing expert advice and professional training for farm vets.
The WVSC base is situated on Y Buarth Road in Aberystwyth.
Dr Hazel Wright, WVSC Centre Manger, said: “We are absolutely delighted and extremely grateful to receive funding from the National Lottery in order to help us undertake a significant and much needed refurbishment of our conference room and kitchen facilities.
“Our postmortems, diagnostic testing and research projects are state-of-the-art and now our training and recreational facilities will reach the same standard.
“Our building resides in a beautiful residential area in the heart of mid-Wales and this National Lottery funding will ensure that our facilities are modern, user friendly and open to both industry and community groups looking for a safe and reliable space to conduct their activities”.
Mr Jim Hopkins, WVSC Director, added that the not-for-profit nature of the business inevitably created a value for money service for veterinary practitioners and livestock farmers but left little margin for investment in non-essential facilities.
“This funding will ensure that the centre continues to deliver the excellent value services our customers expect whilst ensuring that other activities, such as CPD, training courses and community projects are conducted in a professional and modern space that fits with both the reputation and services of the WVSC” added Mr Hopkins.
The WVSC delivers expert post-mortem examinations of new and re-emerging diseases of farm animals, contributing to an enhanced UK-wide scanning surveillance network.