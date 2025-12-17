The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has again outlined its continued concerns regarding proposals to establish a new National Park, highlighting potential implications for farming businesses, rural communities and public services.
Following extensive engagement with members living and working within and around the proposed boundary, the FUW has submitted its latest consultation response to Natural Resources Wales, outlining a number of key concerns regarding the proposed Glyndŵr National Park.
The FUW retains concerns about the long-term funding and governance of a new National Park Authority. While funding has been proposed through Welsh Government grants and a local authority levy, members remain uncertain that this would provide sufficient stability over time, particularly in the context of ongoing pressures on public finances and the budgets of existing National Park Authorities.
The union has highlighted the risk that additional financial responsibilities could place further pressure on local authorities and, in turn, on services relied upon by rural communities.
FUW members have expressed continued reservations about the potential impact of National Park designation on planning and development. Experience from existing designated areas suggests that development processes can be more complex and time-consuming, with implications for essential farm infrastructure, diversification and compliance with current regulations.
As farming businesses prepare for the transition to the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), members are keen to ensure that any new designation does not introduce additional barriers or inconsistencies in planning policy.
The union has also noted concerns that restrictions on on-farm renewable energy developments within some National Parks may limit opportunities to improve farm efficiency and contribute to wider environmental objectives.
Continued concerns have also been raised about the potential impact of National Park designation on local housing markets, particularly in relation to affordability for local families, young farmers and multi-generational farm businesses.
While recognising the economic value tourism can bring, FUW members have highlighted continued concerns regarding pressures on rural infrastructure in designated areas, including parking, road safety, emergency services and rural crime. Members have also expressed concern that without adequate resourcing, increased visitor numbers could exacerbate these pressures and increase costs for farming businesses.
The FUW maintains that many of the environmental and landscape objectives associated with National Park designation could be achieved through partnership approaches and existing policy mechanisms.
Tim Faire, Chair of the FUW Land Use and Climate Change Committee, said: “There remain significant unanswered questions about how a new National Park would be funded and managed over the long term, and what the practical implications would be for farming businesses and local communities.
“Many rural areas already face pressure on infrastructure and local facilities, which may struggle to cope with the additional demands that a National Park designation could bring. Further regulations and restrictions could also hinder farm development and diversification.
“While we fully recognise the importance of protecting our landscapes, we believe the current National Landscape designation already provides a strong foundation. Future land management objectives are likely to be more effectively achieved through local engagement and existing policy mechanisms - without introducing another costly and complex layer of designation.”
