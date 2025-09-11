“This Scheme will be different to what we have historically considered as direct farm support or subsidies. Over recent years the FUW has left no stone unturned in fighting for a scheme that works for our members and Welsh farmers. With farmers at a crossroads, this roadshow will provide an opportunity to understand the options available to them whether they choose to enter the SFS or continue on a tapering Basic Payment. This is a chance for farmers to ask questions and gain a clearer understanding of what the future could look like for their businesses."