The FUW is set to host a series of roadshow events across Wales to provide farmers with information about the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.
The Sustainable Farming Scheme commences on the 1 January 2026, and marks the most significant change to agricultural policy in Wales in generations. The FUW has subsequently organised a comprehensive series of events across Wales to ensure farmers are fully equipped to navigate the changes and challenges ahead.
The roadshow, which is open to all farmers and land managers, will focus on providing clear and practical guidance on key aspects of the SFS. This will include an explanation of the new payment structure, the accompanying eligibility and the FUW’s expectations of the Scheme.
Presented by the FUW’s Policy Team and local County Officers, the events will provide farmers with an opportunity to ask questions about the Scheme, the transition process and the way in which the historic Basic Payment (BPS) will be tapered.
FUW President, Ian Rickman said: "The Sustainable Farming Scheme represents a monumental shift for our industry, and it's understandable that many farmers will have questions about the future.
“This Scheme will be different to what we have historically considered as direct farm support or subsidies. Over recent years the FUW has left no stone unturned in fighting for a scheme that works for our members and Welsh farmers. With farmers at a crossroads, this roadshow will provide an opportunity to understand the options available to them whether they choose to enter the SFS or continue on a tapering Basic Payment. This is a chance for farmers to ask questions and gain a clearer understanding of what the future could look like for their businesses."
The roadshow will arrive in Dolgellau Rugby Club on 30 September at 7.30pm and Aberaeron Rugby Club on 7 October at 7.30pm.
