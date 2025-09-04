Mr Jones said: “We have welcomed the £238m budget allocation to the universal layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), which is the equivalent of the current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) budget and 70% of the total SFS budget, with the remainder earmarked for the Optional and Collaborative layers. However, I was concerned to hear the Deputy First Minister say that he was committed to shifting the balance of the budget to the optional and collaborative scheme actions in subsequent years. The Minister in this same statement talked of this SFS framework providing stability.