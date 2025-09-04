‘Future funding and stability is paramount to supporting Welsh farmers in continuing to deliver for the environment, climate, economy and people of Wales’.
That was the key message from NFU Cymru President Aled when opening NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Farming Conference, which celebrates Welsh farmers’ role as custodians of the environment alongside their duty as food producers.
The event gathered industry and external speakers from across the UK to discuss Welsh agriculture’s sustainability credentials and opportunities to enhance those qualities further.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones opened the event by acknowledging the fantastic enterprise operated by the Swan family and how they, like farmers across Wales, are carrying out a wide array of work to improve habitats, support the environment and tackle the effects of climate change.
During his opening speech, Mr Jones stressed the importance of the next Welsh Government providing adequate funding and stability to ensure farmers can continue delivering for the environment, climate, economy and people of Wales. It comes amid concerns raised by NFU Cymru over the way that funding via the incoming Welsh Government Sustainable Farming Scheme, which begins in January 2026, will be distributed in the future.
Mr Jones said: “We have welcomed the £238m budget allocation to the universal layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), which is the equivalent of the current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) budget and 70% of the total SFS budget, with the remainder earmarked for the Optional and Collaborative layers. However, I was concerned to hear the Deputy First Minister say that he was committed to shifting the balance of the budget to the optional and collaborative scheme actions in subsequent years. The Minister in this same statement talked of this SFS framework providing stability.
“I want to be abundantly clear - it is the universal layer, and the social value payment within that, which delivers stability and underpins the multiple benefits that Welsh farming provides. Without this stability, our ability to deliver for the economy, the environment, climate, our communities and our people will be harmed.”
The conference audience also heard a detailed discussion on advances in agricultural and rural research, which featured contributions from Professor Iain Donnison, Head of IBERS; Dr Alastair Leake, GWCT Director; and Professor Janet Dwyer of the University of Gloucester.
This was followed by an insightful session exploring perspectives on sustainable farming from within the food supply chain. Panellists for this session were Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture and Fisheries at M&S; Dr Julie Finch, Kepak; and Ben Williams, Sustainability Manager at Leprino.
Welsh Conservatives Shadow Minister for Economy, Energy & Rural Affairs, Sam Kurtz MS, was next to address the audience. During his speech he further examined the notion of sustainability, as well as outlining the Welsh Conservatives’ five commitments affecting rural affairs ahead of next year’s Senedd elections.
The final session of the day saw grassroots farmers from across Wales sharing their inspiring sustainability stories with the audience.
The panel included NFU Cymru Livestock Champion Mathew Roberts; host farmer Ed Swan; NFU Cymru Clwyd Chairman David Williams and former NFU Cymru Next Generation Group member Jessica Williams
