Machinery theft is becoming a major problem for farmers in mid and west Wales, who often bear the brunt of rural crime.
The Farmers’ Union of Wales and FUW Insurance Services is reminding farmers of the importance of being vigilant to the growing threats facing rural communities, with crimes such as machinery and livestock theft, vandalism, and trespassing are becoming increasingly sophisticated, leaving farmers vulnerable and eroding the traditional sense of security in the countryside.
One of the most alarming trends is the theft of high-value machinery. Tractors and quad bikes remain prime targets, with stolen goods frequently entering illegal markets. In 2024 alone, Dyfed-Powys Police recorded over 60 reports of stolen quad bikes across the force area.
As experienced in several Welsh communities over recent months, livestock theft is also a growing concern. Sheep and cattle, often kept in remote locations, are increasingly attractive to criminals seeking quick profits, particularly during periods of fluctuating market prices. For farmers, the loss is not only financial but also has a significant impact on mental health and wellbeing.
As well as continuing to lobby the Welsh Government and police forces for greater resources to tackle rural crime, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) are reminding farmers to take proactive steps to safeguard their livelihoods.
Strengthening security with CCTV and secure locks, ensuring vehicles and machinery are properly stored with keys removed, and embracing smart technology such as GPS trackers and forensic property marking are all effective ways of deterring crime and aiding recovery of stolen goods.
The FUW also stressed the importance of building stronger links with local police forces. Prompt reporting of all crimes and suspicious activity is essential to ensure rural crime is properly recorded and resources are allocated where they are most needed.
Gemma Haines, FUW Policy Officer said: “Rural crime is too often underreported, which leads to a serious underestimation of its scale. We urge farmers to remain vigilant, take practical security measures, and work closely with police and their local FUW county office. Together, we can help protect our rural communities and the future of Welsh farming.”
Farmers are also reminded of the importance of having the correct insurance cover in place.
Aberystwyth University recently launched a Wales-wide survey in order to understand the impact crime has on rural communities.
Funded by the Cymru Wledig Local Policy and Innovation Partnership (LPIP) Rural Wales, the ‘Rural Crime Survey - LPIP 2025’ is being conducted in collaboration with all four Welsh police forces.
The survey is divided into four key sections which are; farm theft and damage, crime in your area, wildlife and environment and the impact of crime on people and wellbeing.
The survey asks farmers whether they have been the victim of crime, whether they reported the incident to the police and how they would rate the response.
The survey also asks respondents to outline what types of environmental crime they are aware of, from illegal off roading, hare coursing and fox hunting, to cannabis farms and fly-tipping.
