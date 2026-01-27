NFU Cymru members in Ceredigion heard how long-term management and controlling costs can underpin a profitable farming system at the union’s annual county conference.
Guest speaker, Dafydd Parry-Jones, a Montgomeryshire farmer and BGS Grassland Farmer of the Year 2014, shared insights from more than 20 years of developing an efficient, organic sheep and beef enterprise.
Speaking at Aberaeron Rugby Club, Dafydd outlined his farming journey, including early land transfer in his twenties and the steady expansion of the business since purchasing the farm in the early 1990s.
He explained how improving soils and maximising home-grown forage have been central to building resilience and reducing reliance on bought-in inputs.
Central to the system is the use of red and white clover and multi-species swards, working closely with research organisations including IBERS. Dafydd highlighted how red clover can play a key role in boosting productivity and longevity of leys, often lasting up to five years, while supporting white clover and reducing fertiliser requirements over the full 10 year lifespan of the leys.
The conference also heard how careful grazing management is used to keep grass young and productive, with cattle and sheep encouraged to move regularly, helping utilisation and animal performance. Silage quality was another key focus, with attention given to cutting dates, crop choice and maintaining soil cover through shallow ploughing and timely reseeding.
Dafydd also shared his experience of converting to organic production, supplying premium beef and lamb markets and the importance of understanding market requirements while keeping a close eye on costs.
Outgoing Ceredigion County Chair Tom Cowcher said: “Dafydd’s talk demonstrated what can be achieved by focusing on grassland, managing costs and being open to change.
“It was encouraging to see practical examples of how efficient farming and environmental management can go hand in hand.”
