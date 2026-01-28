This Countryside Alliance’s new investigation has found that, in some council areas, Chinese and Thai chicken accounted for more than 99% of chicken served to schoolchildren. Merthyr Tydfil Council reported that 99.35% of the chicken in their school meals came from Thailand and China, and Gwynedd Council stated that 87.62% of chicken products, for which data was available, came from Brazil, Thailand and China - despite both these council areas being predominantly rural. Conwy and Caerphilly Councils were also particularly bad, reporting 94% and 87.32% (respectively) of their school chicken as being sourced from outside both the UK and EU.