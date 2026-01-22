A Wales Office Minister has heard about plans to develop a new Green Futures Innovation Park on a visit to Aberystwyth University.
Anna McMorrin MP toured AberInnovation, an integrated pilot-scale development facility to accelerate innovation in the areas of food and drink, the circular economy and agricultural technology, as well as the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS).
The Green Futures Innovation Park, an initiative proposed for the University’s Gogerddan campus, is one of several strategic projects being developed for potential support through the Mid Wales Growth Deal — a regional investment programme led by Ceredigion and Powys County Councils to drive innovation, create high-value jobs and grow the economy across mid Wales. The Mid Wales Growth Deal is backed by both the UK and Welsh Governments.
As part of the tour, the Minister heard from several businesses that are already benefiting from the facilities at AberInnovation and research being carried out by scientists at IBERS, an institute which is strategically funded by the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.
Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Wales Office, Anna McMorrin MP, said: “AberInnovation is a Welsh research and development success story, supported by the UK Government via UKRI funding. It was great to hear about their brilliant work and the ambitious plans for a new Innovation Park to build on that success.
“These projects, alongside the redevelopment of the Old College and Promenade, are helping to grow the economy in Aberystwyth and provide good jobs for local people.”
Aberystwyth University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jon Timmis said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister here to meet colleagues, see the facilities and hear about some of our exciting plans for the future. Our University strategy commits us to change lives for the better, and to inspire others to do the same. The research and teaching we showcased during the Minister’s visit are great examples of that. As Wales’ first University college, we push the boundaries of innovation and knowledge - nurturing and sharing ideas and expertise that benefit people and the planet. I’m delighted the Minister could come to hear about some of the vital work going on here.”
Dr Rhian Hayward MBE, CEO of AberInnovation, added: “Investment in AberInnovation is already paying dividends in high value jobs and a growing cluster of start-up businesses. The pipeline of projects is expanding quickly and shows great promise in attracting new partnerships between the University and industry. The Green Futures Innovation Park would offer additional space for expansion and enable further collaborative research and innovation with industry.”
The visit also provided an opportunity to highlight the transformational impact of Local Regeneration Funding (previously known as Levelling Up Funding) secured for the town by Ceredigion County Council.
This funding has enabled both Aberystwyth University’s ambitious redevelopment of the Old College and major improvements to public spaces along the Promenade.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, emphasised the importance of these investments: "This is about more than individual projects — it’s about coordinated, long-term investment in the future of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.