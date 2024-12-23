The upcoming NFU Cymru Ceredigion County Conference will have a special focus on grassland management with grazing consultant Rhys Williams.
The meeting will be held at the Llanina Arms, Llanarth Village, Llanarth SA47 0NP on Tuesday 14 January, with hot beef rolls served from 7pm and the meeting getting underway at 7.30pm.
Guest speaker for the evening, Rhys Williams of Precision Grazing, has an extensive background in designing and managing profit-focussed, pasture-based beef and sheep systems.
He lives and works on his 60-hectare family farm on the Llyn Peninsula, where he runs store sheep and dairy heifers on a low-input, intensive grazing system.
Beyond the family farm, Rhys is actively involved in a regenerative sheep and cattle joint venture near Abergele, where he holds an equity share, while also facilitating several discussion groups through Farming Connect.
NFU Cymru Ceredigion County Chairman Tom Cowcher said: “Many of us recognise the value of good grassland management and the boost this can play for the farm, the environment and profit margins, too.
“I’m therefore delighted that we’re able to welcome Rhys – who is very much an expert in his field - to our upcoming county conference to share his hands-on experience and advice.
“I’m sure this event will give us all something to consider that may well help improve the sustainability, resilience and long-term viability of our businesses, making this time well spent away from the farm.
“This event is open to members and non-members, so please do come and join us for what promises to be an insightful evening.”