Gwynedd Council want people to have their say on climate and nature.
The public's views will help them shape policy, invest in resources and prioritise services that have an impact on environmental issues.
People can take part in the engagement exercise in a number of ways.
An online questionnaire can be completed at www.gwynedd.llyw/cymruHaveYourSay.
Council officers will visit different locations across the county while the exercise is being carried out.
Paper copies are available from libraries or the Siop Gwynedd offices in Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Dolgellau. To receive a copy by post, or in an alternative format, contact: [email protected] / 01286 679144.
The council will update its Climate and Nature Emergency Plan before the end of the year, and views and comments received during the engagement exercise will feed into the revised report.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, leader of Gwynedd Council, said: “Our ambition is to be net zero carbon and ecologically positive by 2030.
“Like all other authorities, Cyngor Gwynedd is responsible for areas such as transport, waste and land use, and the way we provide these services and what use people make of them all has an impact on our environment.
“This is why it is so important that we work with the public to identify the most effective approaches of taking action, and strike the right balance between providing services and protecting our environment, within our budgets.
“We are keen to hear the views of the public so that we have clear paths to follow as we shape future services and projects.”
The survey will close on Thursday, 31 July.
For more information about Gwynedd Council’s current Climate and Nature Emergency Plan and the various projects that contribute towards the council's goal of being net zero carbon and ecologically positive by 2030, visit: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/ClimateandNature
