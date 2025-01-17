Meat promotion body, Hybu Cig Cymru, has appointed José Peralta as its new Chief Executive.
José has worked for over 25 years in the UK meat industry, with past roles at Tulip Food Company and Puffin Produce in Pembrokeshire.
HCC Chair, Catherine Smith, said: “The board look forward to working with José, confident that his exceptional leadership skills, and extensive experience in the red meat industry makes him the ideal candidate to lead HCC, in its next phase of development.”
José said: “I look forward to starting work immediately with the HCC team to ensure that the organisation stands with its partners as a strong voice for the Welsh red meat industry, championing its development and promotion on behalf of our levy payers.”