“Over the last 12-months or so some truly heart-breaking accounts have been shared with me of elderly farmers or those diagnosed with terminal illnesses, who have in good faith arranged their affairs on the basis that their estates would not be subject to inheritance tax. These farmers now find themselves caught in the crosshairs of this policy with no time left for them to make alternative succession arrangements. This acute impact on the elderly and terminally ill remains a huge concern, and for them, in particular, we keep fighting.