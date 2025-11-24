An Aberystwyth teenager has been named the recipient of a veterinary scholarship set up in memory of the highly respected 'Defi Fet'.
Ioan Mabbutt, 18, has won a scholarship worth £2,500 to study Veterinary Medicine through the medium of Welsh.
The 'Defi Fet' Scholarship is awarded annually to support a student studying veterinary medicine through the medium of Welsh at the School of Veterinary Sciences at Aberystwyth University, the only university in Wales where Veterinary Medicine can be studied.
Ioan, who is a former pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig, Aberystwyth, said: "I've been interested in caring for animals since I was a little boy visiting my grandfather's farm in Llanwrtyd Wells.
"I've seen how diseases can affect farm animals and livelihoods
"I've been on work experience spending time with vets to understand and learn more about TB, so I'm looking forward to building on my experience and hopefully contributing to making a difference in the field."
The scholarship was established jointly between the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Aberystwyth University in memory of a well-known and highly respected veterinarian from the Llandysul area, the late DGE Davies, known locally as 'Defi Fet.'
Ioan added: "It is an incredible privilege to receive the scholarship to study Veterinary Medicine through the medium of Welsh, and I am very grateful to the Coleg Cymraeg and to the family of the late DGE Davies for the opportunity.”
Dr Dylan Phillips, Director of Higher Education and Secretary of the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, said: “We are delighted to offer a scholarship that supports students to study Veterinary Medicine through the medium of Welsh.”
Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University's School of Veterinary Sciences, said: “We’re delighted to congratulate Ioan Mabbutt as this year’s Defi Fet awardee. His commitment to veterinary science and to serving Welsh communities makes him a fitting recipient of this special scholarship.”
