Ceredigion’s Eiry Wiliams has been awarded the The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) 2026 Oxford Farming Conference Bursary.
Each year, the society offers a bursary to enable a young person to attend the prestigious Oxford Farming Conference in January. To qualify, candidates must be 21-35, have lived within the areas served by the RWAS County Advisory Committees for at least five years, and be working within a land-based industry. The successful applicant will also be invited to write an article for the 2026 Society Journal, reflecting on their experience.
The 2026 Conference, themed “Growing Resilience”, takes place from 7–9 January.
The County Advisory Committees nominated five candidates, who attended an interview in front of a judging panel comprising Mr Jonathan H. Davies (Society representative) and Dr Cennydd Jones (2025 bursary winner).
Judges praised all for their enthusiasm, commitment and passion for the future of the agricultural industry, noting the impressive standard of interviewees and the encouraging optimism shared about the rural way of life.
Following careful deliberation, the panel agreed that the Oxford Farming Conference Bursary 2026 should be awarded to Eiry Wiliams of Llangwyryfon, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.
Eiry works as a Succession Facilitator for Farming Connect and holds a First-Class Honours degree in Veterinary Biosciences from Aberystwyth University. She has previously worked as a researcher for Aberystwyth University and Hybu Cig Cymru, completing a PhD on strategies for managing nematodes during the periparturient period in ewes. A dedicated member of Llangwyryfon YFC, Eiry has achieved numerous accolades at county and national level in public speaking and stock judging, and was named Senior Member of the Year in 2025.
The Society congratulates Eiry on her achievement and wishes her every success at the 2026 Oxford Farming Conference.
Eiry received her award on Monday, 24 November at the opening ceremony of the Winter Fair.
