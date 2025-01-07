As 2025 kicks off, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) Ceredigion team will once again be hosting hearty breakfast events across the county this January to bring people together, and raise money towards a good cause.
FUW Ceredigion will be hosting three breakfast events this year, with the first held at Canolfan Mynach Community Centre, Devil’s Bridge on Monday, 20 January, and the second held at La Calabria, Ffostrasol on Wednesday, 22. The third breakfast will be held at Neuadd Felinfach Hall on Thursday 23 January, with all breakfasts serving from 8am onwards.
Proceeds from the Ceredigion breakfasts will be donated towards the Wales Air Ambulance, with last year’s FUW Farmhouse breakfast week nationally raising over £17,500 towards the charity.