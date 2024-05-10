The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has announced that His Majesty The King has agreed to become its new Patron.
His Majesty’s acceptance of the Patronage of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society follows what has become something of a Royal tradition.
King Charles III, as Prince of Wales, has consistently shown support to the Society having visited the Royal Welsh Show on seven occasions from 1969 to 2019 and he also opened the Winter Fair in 2001.
“To have the monarch as our Patron is very special,” said Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive. “We are immensely grateful to His Majesty for continuing his support to the Society. He is a true champion of rural matters and has a deep affection for Wales. His support at Patron will be a great endorsement to the work we do in promoting Welsh agriculture”.
The decision follows a review of ‘the Patronages of the late Queen, the former Prince of Wales and the former Duchess of Cornwall’. The letter from Buckingham Palace to the RWAS read that: ‘His Majesty would be delighted to accept’.
The Queen was the Patron of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for 70 years and showed great support. Her support reflected her long-lasting interest in Welsh agriculture, horticulture, and rural affairs.
The Queen’s first official role with the RWAS was as Princess Elizabeth in 1947, when she was Honorary President. She undertook ‘a triumphant tour of the showground’ during a visit to the Royal Welsh Show, held in Carmarthen.
The late Queen had followed her late father, George VI, and her grandfather, George V in accepting the Patronage. King George V first became Patron, as Prince of Wales in 1907 and formally as King in 1911. His Silver Challenge Cup for the best Welsh Cob then became known as the George Prince of Wales Challenge Cup, one of the most famous cups presented at the Royal Welsh Show each year.