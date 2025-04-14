A herd of cattle on the coast of Cardigan Bay have been named the the best in Britain.
Charles Grisedale's herd of South Devon cattle on his farm at Cefngwyn Hall, Llanon, have won the National Herd Competition.
Charles picked up the trophies at the AGM in Exeter earlier this month.
The herd won Best National Herd, Best cows, Best youngstock, second and fourth best bull, second best cow and regional winner of best herd and bull in Wales and Midlands.
Reacting to the awards, Charles said: "I keep South Devon cattle as I find them the most profitable, they don't jump gates and try to kill you at calving like the continentals can do.
"Biggest Native breed and second biggest worldwide.
They are extremely quiet, high butterfat milk and a pleasure to be with.
"Welsh Blacks for the hills - but maybe South Devons for the rest.
"I always kept continental sucklers with a blond bull.
"I totally changed to South Devon cattle in 2015 and have never regretted it . Fed on grass and silage - low maintenance .
Grisedale and his cattle are embedded in their environment, with a herd of 55 cows and their youngstock they graze 200 acres of Welsh countryside supporting growth of red listed endangered animals in their environment.
The herd is entirely grass fed and is sold through Charles’ meat box business, he has a chiller and cutting room on site.
Speaking last year, he said: “It is amazing, the older generation say that they haven’t had meat like it for decades, where as the younger generation say that they didn’t know that is what beef is supposed to taste like.”
The breed’s performance for growth, forage utilisation, carcase quality, and maternal attributes mean this a breed for both pedigree and commercial beef who want to farm sustainably and profitably.