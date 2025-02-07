FUW members in Montgomeryshire have raised more than £2,000 for charity through its annual Farmhouse Breakfast Week.
More than £2,250 was raised at the FUW Montgomeryshire breakfasts, with £1,817.26 towards the Wales Air Ambulance, with the FUW’s Farmhouse Breakfast Week nationally raising over £13,500 towards the Wales Air Ambulance charity.
A further £460 was raised at the Dyffryn Restaurant breakfast in Foel, which will go to support the Montgomeryshire based charity, The Game Change Project.
FUW Montgomeryshire Chair, Wyn Williams said: “I’d like to thank the many local businesses and producers that have given so generously to support the breakfast events.
“Together we have raised a brilliant amount of money, including a significant donation towards the Wales Air Ambulance.”