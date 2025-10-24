More than 1,000 farmers from across Wales have attended the Farmers’ Union of Wales’ (FUW) series of Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) roadshow events as Welsh agriculture prepares for the most significant policy shift in a generation.
The eleven public meetings, held at venues across Wales throughout the autumn, provided practical information and guidance ahead of the launch of the new Sustainable Farming Scheme on 1 January 2026.
Farmers heard from the FUW’s Policy Team and County Officers, who offered clear, hands-on advice about how the Scheme will operate in practice. Presentations covered key topics including the SFS payment structure, eligibility criteria, and the gradual tapering of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) support.
Attendees also learned about the FUW’s range of support services, including help from local providers, assistance with paperwork, and expert guidance to navigate through the transition period.
FUW President Ian Rickman emphasised the importance of the roadshows and the support services the FUW could provide to farmers: “The Sustainable Farming Scheme represents a monumental shift for our industry, and these meetings have clearly shown that farmers have many questions about what the future holds.
“With farmers at a crossroads, these events have provided an opportunity to outline the options available to them; whether they choose to enter the SFS in 2026 or continue on a tapering Basic Payment.
“The FUW is here to help every step of the way. Our experienced local teams and policy experts are on hand to guide farmers through the details of the new Scheme, provide support, and ensure no member is left facing these changes alone.”
Gareth Parry, FUW Head of Policy added: “We’ve spoken directly with over 1,200 farmers over the past few weeks, and our Policy Team has travelled over 3,000 miles to deliver these sessions. The level of engagement has been exceptional, with farmers asking thoughtful, detailed questions about how the Scheme will work in practice.
The transition to the Sustainable Farming Scheme will bring major changes, and it’s vital that every farmer has access to the information they need to make decisions that are right for their business.”
The roadshow events also gave the FUW an opportunity to present its new membership package, developed to further strengthen the Union’s support for farmers as they navigate the transition to the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Commenting, FUW Group Chief Executive, Guto Bebb said: “In light of the significant changes facing Welsh agriculture, we’ve introduced a refreshed membership package designed to ensure that FUW members have access to the right advice, representation, and practical services when they need them most.
The feedback from these roadshows has made it clear that farmers value having an organisation that speaks up for them, stands with them, and helps them adapt to change. This new package is part of our ongoing commitment to serve our members and safeguard the future of family farms in Wales.”
Farmers are encouraged to contact their local FUW office or call 01970 820820 for more information and assistance on navigating the new Scheme.
