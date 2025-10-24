New figures published by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit at Public Health Wales show that people living in the most deprived areas of Wales continue to experience higher rates of cancer than those in the least deprived areas.
The latest Cancer Incidence in Wales 2002–2022 report reveals that in 2022, the cancer incidence rate was 20 per cent higher in the most deprived fifth of the population compared with the least deprived fifth.
This gap has remained largely unchanged since 2006.
Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws, Director of the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit at Public Health Wales, said “the persistent gap in cancer rates between our most and least deprived communities remains concerning.”
