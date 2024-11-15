The next generation of biology and food experts will be able to train at Aberystwyth University, thanks to funding for new doctoral training centres.
The new PhD places at the University come following a £500 million investment in new post-graduate places at universities announced by the UK Government.
Three academic departments in Aberystwyth - the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS), along with the Life Sciences and Computer Science departments - will play a major role in the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council’s new doctoral training partnership.
The partnership aims to develop bioscientists with expertise in food systems and biological processes across the agri-food system, to transform the food value chain and address sustainability challenges.
As well as Aberystwyth University, the partnership led by Reading University includes Cranfield University, Queens University Belfast, University of Surrey, Brunel University London and the University of Lincoln.
Professor Iain Donnison, Head of IBERS at Aberystwyth University said: “This investment is great news. Aberystwyth University is already a major centre of research and training which is tackling the food, agricultural and environmental challenges that we are facing today and tomorrow.
“This announcement marks a significant investment in doctoral training that will deliver the next generation of talented researchers who can help develop solutions to some of the world’s most important bio-based challenges.”
Science and Technology Secretary, the Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, said: “Backing the next generation of great scientific minds to fulfil their potential is crucial to unlocking the discoveries which improve our lives and keep our economy growing over the long term through highly skilled jobs.
“This £500 million investment will support our vitally important higher education sector while supporting more bright students to pursue their talents and in turn deliver the life-saving drugs and clean energy alternatives of the future, that benefit all of our lives.”
UKRI Chief Executive, Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, added: “The awards provide funding for universities to nurture a cadre of creative, talented people to develop their skills and knowledge, to build partnerships and networks and to pursue the discoveries that will transform tomorrow, with diverse benefits for society and economic growth.”