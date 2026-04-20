Gwynedd farmers will be given chance to quiz Senedd candidates in Pwllheli and Dolgellau.
Local branches of the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW), NFU Cymru, and Young Farmers Clubs have come together to host a series of hustings in Gwynedd, giving voters the opportunity to question candidates ahead of the crucial Senedd election on 7 May.
The upcoming events build on recent hustings in Mold, Llanrwst, Menai Bridge and Welshpool, where candidates from across the political spectrum were challenged on key issues facing the agricultural sector. Topics included the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), bovine TB, and the future of farm funding.
The next round of hustings will take place at Pwllheli Golf Club on Wednesday, 29 April at 7.30pm, and in Dolgellau Rugby Club on Thursday, 30 April, also at 7.30pm.
This year’s Senedd election will be the first held under the reformed voting system, which has expanded the Senedd from 60 to 96 members across 16 constituencies. Members will now be elected using a party-list voting system.
Members of the public are warmly encouraged to attend these hustings to hear directly from candidates and learn more about each party’s vision for the future of agriculture and rural Wales.
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