A charity aiming to rewild part of the Cambrian Mountains has raised more than £100,000 in just two months.
Tir Natur, Wales’s only charity dedicated solely to rewilding, reached the milestone as part of its wider £500,000 appeal to help pay for and restore a 1,195-acre site in Cwm Doethïe, in Ceredigion’s Elenydd (Cambrian Mountains).
The site – already secured through a philanthropic bridging loan – will become a flagship rewilding project, demonstrating how large-scale ecosystem restoration can deliver for biodiversity, climate resilience and rural communities, the charity says.
Over the coming years, the project will restore a mosaic of habitats through natural processes and carefully managed, low-intervention grazing – a key part of the rewilding approach.
Tir Natur is beginning to work with a local grazier, who will introduce hardy cattle to roam the land at low densities, mimicking natural grazing patterns that help create diverse habitats for wildlife to begin to thrive. This approach supports improvements in biodiversity, water quality, soil health and carbon storage, creating the conditions for species from the smallest lichens, delicate carnivorous sundews, salmon to water voles and hen harrier to return as the landscape recovers.
Tir Natur ambassador, naturalist and TV presenter Iolo Williams said: “This is exactly the kind of bold, hopeful action we need for nature in Wales right now. But a landscape-scale project like this is only possible with people getting behind it. Every donation helps bring this landscape back to life by restoring habitats, supporting wildlife and showing what’s possible when we act together. If we want to see nature recover in Wales, this is hope in action and well worth backing.”
The project will also create a place where people can experience nature’s recovery first-hand, from the drumming of Woodpeckers and Peregrine Falcon across the valley, to the return of species and habitats long in decline.
Community involvement sits at the heart of the project, with plans for local people to play a key role in restoring the land with plans to share stories of its 55 historic landmarks – from Bronze Age cairns to traditional upland buildings.
Tir Natur Chair, Tash Reilly, said: “Reaching £100,000 is a powerful signal of public support for rewilding in Wales. This isn’t just about one site, it’s about showing what’s possible at scale. People want to see nature restored, and they want to be part of it.”
“This is only just the beginning of the project, and continued public support is critical to fully secure Cwm Doethïe and ensure it thrives: for wildlife, for climate, and for future generations.”
The appeal has attracted a wide range of support, from major funders to grassroots community backing, including Tir Natur’s Community Founding Members and organisations, alongside individual donors and fundraising events led by supporters and ambassadors.
The charity is continuing to appeal for donations to finish the land purchase and accelerate early restoration work, with every contribution helping to restore ecosystems, support rural communities and demonstrate what’s possible for nature recovery in Wales.
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