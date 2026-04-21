Tir Natur ambassador, naturalist and TV presenter Iolo Williams said: “This is exactly the kind of bold, hopeful action we need for nature in Wales right now. But a landscape-scale project like this is only possible with people getting behind it. Every donation helps bring this landscape back to life by restoring habitats, supporting wildlife and showing what’s possible when we act together. If we want to see nature recover in Wales, this is hope in action and well worth backing.”