Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has voted against the Welsh Government’s Budget citing ministers’ refusal to provide funding for Powys patients who depend on treatment in England.
Mr George said: “I could not vote for a Budget that once again leaves Powys patients being treated appallingly.
“People in Montgomeryshire are waiting longer than their English neighbours simply because of where they live.”
“Powys patients are routinely treated in English hospitals, yet they are being forced to wait longer than English patients treated by the same clinicians in the same facilities.
“That two-tier system is the result of Welsh Government policy and funding decisions - not a lack of clinical capacity being available.
“Throughout the Budget process, I repeatedly called on Ministers to provide funding to Powys Health Board so patients could be treated in England, based on the English waiting-time standards.
“Ministers continually refused to answer my question and simply attempted to deflect away from giving me a response.
“This Budget contained no funding to Powys Health Board to address this issue.
“Without that assurance, the unfairness facing Powys patients will continue.
“Powys patients deserve the same access to timely treatment as everyone else, and this Budget failed to deliver that.”
The Welsh Labour Governments budget for 2026-2027 was passed in the Senedd on 27 January following a budget deal with Plaid Cymru.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.