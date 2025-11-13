Farming Connect is offering work placement opportunities for young individuals seeking paid work experience on commercial Welsh farms.
The 12 week placements are open to anyone, as a farming background is not essential to apply.
It will provide support and practical entry-level experience in the farming industry through work placements across a range of high performing farming systems including beef, sheep, dairy and poultry.
The application window opens on Monday 17 November and will close on Monday 8 December.
Mathafarn, Llanwrin, Machynlleth is offering an opportunity for placement on a dairy, grass-based, regenerative farm starting from March 2026.
This is an exciting placement opportunity for a new entrant to gain skills and knowledge and build experience by working on a dairy farm during the busy calving season. This would suit someone who wants to gain valuable dairy experience and learn on the job with accommodation available.
Sam Carey, Farm Manager at Mathafarn is passionate about grass-based farming systems and has enthusiasm for ‘doing things differently’. Sam is growing a dairy farming business that focuses on converting grass to milk in a sustainable manner.
Pentrefelin Farm, Lampeter is also offering the right individual a placement on their dairy farm that includes accommodation with February 2026 start.
Eurig Jenkins and family are looking for a candidate with a keen interest in the dairy sector who is willing to learn, takes initiative, and can respectfully integrate into their existing team.
Placement on Pentrefelin Farm offers a hands-on learning opportunity within an established, high-standard spring-calving dairy business. Comprehensive training working alongside experienced staff during the critical calving period will provide a supportive learning environment.
For the full job description and more information, visit the Farming Connect website or contact [email protected]. All information can be found here.
