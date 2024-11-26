Dyfed-Powys Police is advising rural communities to make sure security measures are in place to protect quad bikes and other farm equipment, in response to a spate of thefts.
There have been over 60 reports of stolen quad bikes across the force in 2024.
Farmers and other owners of quad bikes are reminded to be vigilant of suspicious vehicles and people in their community and to report any concerns to police.
Dyfed-Powys Police has acquired 150 SelectaDNA Rural Kits to support their efforts in combating rural crime. These advanced DNA asset-marking kits will be used to offer free property marking services to farmers, helping them protect their valuable equipment and machinery.
In addition to property marking, our Rural Crime Team officers, who are also qualified Crime Prevention Tactical Advisors (CPTAC), will visit farms to conduct comprehensive crime prevention audits, designed to ensure farms have the best security measures in place.
The SelectaDNA Rural Kits use a unique DNA solution that can be applied to tools, vehicles, machinery, and other valuable assets. This marking is virtually invisible but can be detected under UV light, providing an indisputable link between stolen property and its rightful owner.
Rural communities are often targeted by criminals due to their remote locations and the high value of farming equipment. By offering free property marking and crime prevention visits, Dyfed-Powys Police aim to empower farmers with effective tools and advice to protect their assets and reduce the risk of crime.
Sergeant Paul Roberts from our Rural Crime Team, said: “I ask that local farmers and other quad bike owners take appropriate action to minimise the opportunities of these thefts occurring. This includes removing keys from ignitions after use and locking barns or outbuildings wherever the vehicles may be kept.
“I’m aware that thefts of quad bikes and farming machinery causes disruption to farmers’ work, as well as the financial implications, and I would like to reassure the public that police are thoroughly investigating these matters.
“I encourage anyone living in rural communities to remain vigilant to this type of theft, and to report any suspicious vehicles or behaviour to police.”