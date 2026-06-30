The manager of a new agricultural college in Lampeter has toured local schools to promote the courses on offer.
Prys Lewis, manager of Lletytwppa Farm in Lampeter, has held a series of talks in schools across Ceredigion aimed at raising awareness of the opportunities available, including a new agricultural courses designed to equip learners with practical skills and knowledge for careers in the sector.
During the sessions, learners were provided with an overview of the facilities, training opportunities and hands-on learning experiences available at the farm, which Ceredigion County Council purchased last year for £1.85 million.
They were introduced to key aspects of modern agriculture, including sustainability, livestock management and land-based skills, helping them to better understand potential career pathways.
A highlight of the visits was an interactive agricultural challenge, where learners worked in teams to solve practical farming scenarios. The activity encouraged teamwork, problem-solving and critical thinking, offering insight into real-world challenges within the industry.
Prys Lewis said: “It was a pleasure to visit our local schools and share what we offer at Llettytwppa. These sessions are a great way to engage young people, broaden their understanding of agriculture and inspire them to consider future opportunities within the sector.”
The initiative forms part of wider efforts to strengthen engagement with local schools and promote vocational education pathways. By bringing these sessions directly into the classroom, more young people can access the information and experiences needed to make informed decisions about their future.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “Developing the skills of the next generation of farmers and land-based workers is vital for the future of our rural communities. The work taking place at Llettytwppa is a great example of how we can inspire young people and provide clear pathways into the agricultural sector.”
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