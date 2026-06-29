A country house and wedding venue in Llanarth has been given permission to install a padel court on the grounds.
The owners of Gwynfryn applied to Ceredigion County Council to install the court for the increasingly popular racquet sport to the rear of the main building.
Documents said the proposal for a “new padel court as an additional form of leisure facility to go hand in hand with the garden space and hot tub area.”
Approving the plans under delegated powers subject to conditions last week, Ceredigion County Council planning officers said that the “presence of a padel court much like that of a tennis court would not be of an unexpected nature within the wider planning unit at Gwynfryn.”
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