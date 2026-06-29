A former amusement arcade looks set to finally be brought back into use and turned into two retail shops after previous plans to demolish the building and build eight shops on the site were shelved due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In November 2018 a scheme to demolish the former Funland arcade on High Street in Borth and replace it with a market hall was approved by Ceredigion County Council despite objections from nearby residents.
That plan, to which objectors raised complaints over parking, waste, safety and access, would have involved demolishing the current building, before the erection of a new one in its stead on the site to house eight retail units.
After receiving planning permission, the building and plans were put on the market with MS Properties for £160,000.
That scheme, however, was scotched after arcade owners P.P. Leisure Activities Ltd said that finding funding for the redevelopment had not been successful.
Instead, the owners applied for a change the use of the existing building to retail to allow the site to become a single shop without the expense of redevelopment work.
The change of use application to one single shop for the former arcade was given the green light by Ceredigion County Council planning officers in May 2024, but again the plans weren’t progressed, planning documents for the latest application show.
In May, a fresh application was submitted to Ceredigion County Council to instead turn the building into two separate lock up shops.
A Ceredigion County Council planning officer report said the plans will see the creation of “two retail units together with alterations to the building including new shop fronts, new fenestration and new roof.”
Approving the application under delegated powers subject to conditions last week, council planners said “the principle of development has already been established by the approval of the application in 2023 for the change of use from an amusement arcade to retail.
“In essence this application merely seeks approval for the creation of two retail units (instead of one) together with minor alterations to the fabric of the building including new shop front, new roof and the reopening of two closed up windows.
“There is no objection to the proposed changes.
“In fact it is considered that the changes will improve the appearance of the building and enhance its setting within the street scene.”
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