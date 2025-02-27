The Senedd is to debate the UK Government’s proposed farm inheritance tax changes this week.
NFU Cymru has welcomed the move, tabled by Plaid Cymru, which will take place on Wednesday, 5 March.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “If the UK Government’s planned inheritance tax changes go ahead then they will have an incredibly detrimental impact on Wales’ family farms and all of the businesses which in turn rely on them.
“By placing unsustainable tax liabilities on the backbone of our food system, the UK Government risks dismantling a vital sector and hollowing out our rural communities.
“I therefore welcome the fact that Plaid Cymru has secured this debate, it is vital that the impacts of these proposals on Wales are heard and properly.”