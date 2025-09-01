Police are investigating following the theft of 42 lambs from a field near Capel Cynon, Ffostrasol.
Dyfed Powys Police Rural Crime officers say the lambs have been taken from within a flock of over 400 lambs in one field and have been stolen sometime in the last three weeks prior to 29 August.
The lambs are checked regularly, however due to the large number in the field, it has only now come to light following a count that the 42 are missing believed stolen.
Ceredigion Police Inspector Matthew Howells said, “We are once again turning to the farming community to help us find these animals and identify those responsible.
"We know from past experience that the answers will be within the industry. Someone will have seen these animals either being put through a livestock market, an abattoir or may be in a field near to where you live and work.
"There is also the possibility that they may have entered the food chain illegally as ‘smokies.’ The impact of a theft on this scale has a devastating impact on the victim, his family and business.”
The sheep are described as being white faced (with a few black faced) lambs with a green and blue mark on their rumps and back.
The lambs have not been tagged however do have distinctive notches in their ears.
No lambs have been sold from this flock this year so there should not be any lambs elsewhere with the same notches in the ears.
The farming community, livestock auctioneers, abattoirs and anyone else who may have information about these stolen lambs
that might help the investigation is asked to get in touch with officers either by calling 101, visiting the website or emailing [email protected]
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.
