A Llanfarian farmer who left more than £100,000 in his will to Bronglais’ cancer ward has been praised for his generosity.
The substantial legacy donation made in memory of local farmer and builder Hugh Lloyd Francis and his wife Jean Lloyd Francis has transformed the outpatient area of the new Leri cancer unit at Bronglais General Hospital, creating a welcoming and tranquil environment for patients receiving cancer diagnoses and treatment.
The Leri cancer unit opened in May, thanks to kind donations from members of local communities who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The generous legacy donation of over £115,000 from Mr and Mrs Lloyd Francis’s estate has enabled the refurbishment of the outpatient areas as part of the wider redevelopment of the cancer unit.
Thanks to the donation, the outpatient areas have been finished to an exceptional standard, including the installation of original artwork; decoration of walls and ceilings; new flooring and doors, and new wash hand units in the consulting rooms.
Bronglais Hospital has looked after Mr and Mrs Lloyd Francis, who lived in Llanfarian, for most of their lives.
Mr Lloyd Francis, who had overcome cancer, expressed a heartfelt wish in his will that his legacy be used to enhance the experience of others undergoing cancer care.
A further legacy donation was made to Lingen Davies Cancer Support, a charity which makes a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Mid Wales, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.
Jane Lloyd Francis, Mr and Mrs Lloyd Francis’s daughter, said: “Both my father and mother were incredibly hard-working throughout their lives.
“My father was still working at age 90, and work was his mainstay.
“As well as farming, he built up a successful building business from nothing, and it’s through this lifetime of hard work and foresight that my parents were able to make this donation.
“When my father had cancer and was waiting for his radiotherapy, it changed him. He spent a lot of time in waiting rooms, and he was moved by seeing other people waiting for their treatment, and by their suffering.
“He would be so pleased that his donation is making the experience easier and more comfortable for cancer patients at Leri cancer unit.”
Feedback from patients who have experienced the new outpatient areas has been overwhelmingly positive. One patient shared: “It’s absolutely fantastic, the warm and relaxing feel from the colours and the space, it now feels like a ‘together’ place.”
Gina Beard, Lead Cancer Nurse at the health board, said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous legacy from Mr and Mrs Lloyd Francis which will benefit so many people affected by a cancer diagnosis from our local communities.
“Thanks to this kind gift, the outpatient space now mirrors the high standard of the newly constructed treatment area, offering a consistent and calming environment for patients, families, and staff.”
