Farmers will be able to choose to delay the slaughter of heavily pregnant bTB reactor animals until after calving. Alongside this, there will be the option to delay reactor removal if the animal is very close to the end of a drug withdrawal period. In addition, a working group, which will include representatives from farming and the veterinary profession, will be created to explore further policy changes related to the on-farm slaughter of reactor animals, including those that are within a medicine withdrawal period.