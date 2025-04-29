A review of Wales’ NHS which found that services are in “need of urgent attention and turnaround” has been described as ‘concerning’.
A report by the by the Ministerial Advisory Group on NHS Performance and Productivity, which was set up in October to look at the effectiveness of current NHS Wales arrangements, gave a slew of recommendations to improve performance as it warned that “the health and care system in Wales faces a major challenge.”
“Demand is growing, costs are rising, public finances are stretched and a number of outcomes of care are falling behind relevant international comparators,” the review found.
The review, led by Sir David Sloman, focused on planned care, diagnostics, cancer performance and urgent and emergency care and considered ways to improve productivity and performance, including digital and data and improving regional working.
The Ministerial Advisory Group report made 29 recommendations, including suggestions for improving waiting list management, removing unwarranted variation in treatment, using national and regional plans to establish sustainable services and enhancing leadership within NHS Wales.
It also calls for the health budget to be increased “on an ongoing annual basis”.
“The recent confirmation of an increase in the capital budget from £479m to £554m for 2025/26 is welcomed,” the report said.
“However, unless the trend to increase the capital budget on an ongoing basis continues, it is difficult to envisage how a step change in longer term planning, productivity and performance can be delivered.”
The Welsh Government said it is proposing to accept or accept in part all the recommendations, adding that “work is already underway to address many of these.”
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “The message in the report is very clear: we have a significant challenge in performance and in productivity.
“The service is not performing at the levels that we or the public need and expect it to.
“That demands a step change in our approach so we can improve the services the public receives, deliver better health outcomes they deserve, and make sure every pound spent brings the best value, as demands on the health service increase into the future.
“But the report is also optimistic. Time and again it outlines the strength of the assets we have in Wales. It highlights the commitment and skill of our staff – clinical and managerial – of good strategy, and often of good practice.”
Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on Health, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, said: “This report is concerning - but hardly surprising.
“From record high waiting lists, to some of the worst cancer survival rates in the developed world, the evidence that the NHS has completely lost its way after 25 years of Labour is plain for all to see.”
The review report concluded that “improvements on productivity and performance will only be delivered if there is alignment between a strong centre working with a collaborative group of health boards and trusts working collectively to a tight set of objectives within a clear accountability framework and a commitment to transparency and ‘improving in public’.”