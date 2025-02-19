A number of agri businesses across mid and north Wales are in line for a funding boost to bolster innovation.
£400,000 in funding has been made available through Innovate UK’s New Innovators in agri-tech and food technology funding competition.
The funding will enable these projects to drive innovation, enhance sustainability, and strengthen the region’s position as a leader in the agri-tech and food-tech sectors. Below are the successful applicants and how they plan to utilise the funding:
Yr Ardd Fadarch Eryri (The Snowdonia Mushroom Garden): Madarch Cymru aims to develop a mushroom-based vegan jerky to address public health challenges by reducing salt and trans-fat intake.
Pant Du aims to produce a Welsh heritage Apple Cider Vinegar with enhanced health benefits, utilising heritage apples and surplus cider.
Pasture Farming Ltd: Tirlun.ai is a mobile Learning Management System designed to modernise farm training in Wales by enabling farm owners to create customised instructional videos, offering on-demand access, progress tracking, and cost-effective solutions to enhance productivity, efficiency, and skill development in the agricultural sector.
Fungi Foods, based at Tyn yr Onnen Farm in Gwynedd, aims to revolutionize mushroom production by developing automated, scalable blockmaking processes to meet growing demand from supermarkets and brands while supporting small-scale growers across the UK.
Bionerg Ltd supports sheep farmers in Mid and North Wales by enhancing soil fertility and crop yields through the sustainable use of locally produced biochar, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional fertilisers.
UK Hospitality Solutions Ltd: Sheeps and Leeks aims to develop a sustainable line of ready meals using locally-sourced and home-grown produce.
Dyfi Dairy aims to develop a renewable energy-powered mobile milking parlour to support rotational grazing on upland dairy farms.
LanoTech Ltd explores the feasibility of using lanolin, a sustainable by-product of British sheep wool, as an alternative fat source for monogastric animal feed.
Ymchwil Tetrim Research will optimise ginger processing to explore innovative uses for ginger juice as versatile food and drink ingredients.
Barbara Green, Project Manager for the Agri-Tech and Food Cluster Management Organisation of Mid and North Wales, Growing Mid Wales said: "These projects exemplify the innovation and collaboration that define our region.
“From sustainable farming practices to cutting-edge food technology, the funding secured by these businesses will have a transformative impact on our economy, environment, and communities. We encourage businesses across Mid and North Wales to join the Agri-Food and Food Tech clusters to access resources, expertise, and future funding opportunities."
Over the next two years, through the Nurturing Innovation in the Agri-tech and Food Technology Cluster for Mid and North Wales, the Cluster Management Organisation will coordinate activities and promote more funding opportunities from Innovate UK.
Businesses interested in joining either the Agri-Food or Food Technology clusters are asked to visit www.growingmid.wales/AgriTechFoodTech.
Elliw Hughes, Growth Deal Programme Manager, Ambition North Wales, said: “As a partner in the Launchpad project, we are delighted at the quality of these successful initiatives, which really reflect the breadth of innovation taking place across our regions.”