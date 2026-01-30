The Farmers’ Union of Wales has used its annual Farmhouse Breakfast event in Cardiff Bay to set out its key manifesto priorities ahead of May’s Senedd election.
The farming union once again called to safeguard three simple, yet fundamental principles: land, family and heritage.
The event brought together politicians, industry stakeholders and FUW office holders for a traditional ‘farmhouse’ breakfast, highlighting the best of Welsh produce while showcasing the vital role agriculture plays in Wales.
FUW President Ian Rickman used his address to highlight the union’s call for a fair financial framework for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).
As part of its manifesto priorities, the Farmers’ Union of Wales is calling on the next Welsh Government to increase the base-level funding of £238 million allocated to the Universal Layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).
The union argues that funding must be uplifted to fully mitigate the scheme’s projected economic impacts while supporting its long-term ambitions.
Mr Rickman also highlighted the vital role family farms play in sustaining Wales’s landscapes and cultural heritage as well as a need for progress in tackling bovine TB.
The event was attended by Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca Davies MS.
FUW President, Ian Rickman said: “As farmers now begin to familiarise themselves with what the scheme means for their businesses, I have every confidence we will do what Welsh farmers have always done best: adapt, innovate, and move forward.”
“However, ambition must be matched by realism. Welsh farmers cannot - and should not - be expected to do more for less. If the Scheme is to succeed, it must be underpinned by an increased budget and a robust financial framework - learning from the Welsh Government’s own impact assessments, and securing the stability and long-term certainty that Wales’ farm businesses and agri-food supply chains require.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.