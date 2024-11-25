Wildlife Trusts Wales Director, Rachel Sharp, said: "The Welsh Government have successfully brought together a wide spectrum of organisations to listen to farmers' concerns. Today's announcement we hope shows how these concerns have been addressed. However, the need to help farms become resilient to climate change means that excluding key elements of water management and shelter for livestock will need addressing in higher tiers of the scheme. We do recognise the continued commitment of farmers in the scheme to manage existing woodland and habitat, along with retaining the 10% habitat scheme requirement. However, going forward it will be critical to support the many farmers who want to go beyond this if we are to see nature restored in Wales. To achieve this we now need to see a focus and sufficient budget in the higher tiers of the SFS. We need to enable farmers to respond to the climate and nature crisis as only they have the ability to achieve this for Wales."