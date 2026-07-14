Aberystwyth's independent bookshops will hold the inaugural ABER Indie Bookshop Fest – a vibrant celebration of books, writers and community.
The event, on 25 July (9.30am-4.30pm) marks the town's recent designation as Wales’ first UNESCO City of Literature.
Set against the backdrop of Aberystwyth Bandstand, the festival brings together the town's independent booksellers for the very first time in a shared celebration of the
stories, creativity and literary heritage that make Aberystwyth such a special place. The event reflects
the spirit of a town where literature is not only celebrated but woven into everyday community life.
Participating bookshops include:
• Siop INC
• The Bookshop by the Sea
• The Book Garden
• Ystwyth Books
• Gayberystwyth Books
The festival will start with a writing workshop led by J. J. Lambert, author of Found Wanting.
During the afternoon, each bookshop will host a featured author, offering visitors the opportunity to hear from a diverse range of writers, meet them in person, and purchase signed copies of their books. Throughout the day, every bookshop will have its own stall showcasing a carefully curated selection of titles.
Afternoon events will be introduced by Mererid Hopwood, Chair of the Aberystwyth City of Literature Partnership.
As Aberystwyth embraces its new chapter as a UNESCO City of Literature, ABER Indie Bookshop Fest celebrates the independent bookshops that have long championed reading, creativity and local culture. Together, they are helping to ensure that literature remains accessible, inclusive and at the heart of community life.
The festival is free to attend, unticketed, and open to everyone.
Visitors can drop in and out throughout the day.
The event has been made possible through the generous support from the Literature Wales Inspiring Communities Fund, with additional contributions from the Books Council of Wales and the Aberystwyth City of Literature Partnership.
Full event details and programme information available at: https://www.literaturewales.org/lw-event/aber-indie-bookshop-fest.
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