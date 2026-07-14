Ceredigion Penfro MS Anna Nicholl has welcomed Welsh Government’s plans for a new national food strategy, highlighting the opportunities it could create for rural communities, farmers and food processing businesses across west Wales.
During questions to the Cabinet Secretary in the Senedd last week, Anna Nicholl raised the importance of strengthening Welsh supply chains and increasing food processing capacity so that more of the value created from Welsh produce stays within Wales.
Speaking in the Senedd, Ms Nicholl highlighted the contribution of major food processors in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, including Puffin Produce and Pembrokeshire Creamery, which together employ more than 300 people and support numerous farming businesses across the region.
The Cabinet Secretary, Llyr Gruffydd MS, confirmed that work is underway to develop a national food strategy, with engagement taking place with farming unions, businesses and other key stakeholders. He also reiterated the Welsh Government's ambition to support local production, local processing and local procurement to strengthen rural economies.
Ms Nicholl added: "I welcome the Welsh Government's commitment to developing a national food strategy that recognises the huge importance of our food and drink sector to the Welsh economy. West Wales is home to outstanding producers, farmers and food processing businesses that already provide hundreds of skilled jobs and make an enormous contribution to our local economy.
"Businesses have told me they want to work in partnership with government to ensure that more of the value from Welsh produce is retained here in Wales. That means supporting local supply chains, investing in processing capacity and creating new opportunities for growth.
"I am encouraged by the Cabinet Secretary's commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes and by his ambition to increase local production, local processing and local procurement. If we get that right, we can keep more wealth circulating within our communities and deliver long-term economic benefits for rural Wales."
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