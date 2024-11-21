“As it stands, rural affairs receives around 2% of the Welsh Government budget, but the ripple effect of that funding supports not only food security, but also delivers for the economy, jobs, the environment, communities and culture. That is why we believe it is imperative that Welsh Government continues to support our industry and its multiplier effect. We are grateful that the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, has committed to maintaining the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) for 2025, we are clear that the BPS budget must be maintained at current levels (£238million) for 2025 to provide much needed stability to farmers and rural Wales.