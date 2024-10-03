Dr Gerry Tuskan, Director and CEO of the Centre for Bioenergy Innovation at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the United States, who attended the conference, added: "It has been a pleasure to visit Aberystwyth and discuss these important crops. It was particularly nice to see so many different biomass crops side by side on the Biomass Connect demonstrator site. Whilst many academics work on just one of the crops, what is important to potential growers is to be able to compare and contrast the options available to them."