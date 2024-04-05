From kombucha to kefir and sauerkraut, the benefits of fermented foods for our minds and bodies will be explored at a Festival of Fermentation at Aberystwyth University.
The event is open to all and will showcase some of the research being carried out at the University on kombucha, fermented apple cider vinegar, beer brewing, tea production, microbial foods and other products.
It will bring together researchers, fermented food and drink producers, and industry bodies as well as members of the public interested in finding out more about this ancient processing tradition and how research is informing developments today.
A full programme of activities will be held between on Friday 19 April at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, with a mix of talks, panel discussions and case studies.