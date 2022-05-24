Festival brings culture of Latin America to mid Wales

Bolivian-Peruvian musical family, La Familia Sagrada, are just one of the bands gracing Machynlleth with their music

Machynlleth will “once again resound to the music, poetry and vision of Latin America” this summer, after a three year hiatus.

El Sueno Existe, The Dream Exists or Mae’r Freuddwyd Yn Fyw, Victor Jara Festival first appeared in the town in 2005.

The “impulse of this festival is always the dream of a fairer world”, with the hope of “weaving a tapestry of music, drama, poetry, radical green politics, spirituality and dance throughout the three days”.

The festival will take place from 5 to 7 August, and will welcome music from Latino fusion dance band Lokandes, El Salvadorean and Columbian ensemble, Chilean music group Los Aventureros, El Trio Sureno, Uruguayan folk singer Alex Etchart, an El Salvadorean Dance Troupe, as well as a host of other artists.

On the Sunday there will be a Welsh twmpath dance with a “wonderful” mix of local musicians.

Organisers said they are “over the moon” to welcome back Jeremy Corbyn, for the third time, to talk about the Peace and Justice Project.

Each year, a different country is chosen as the theme for the festival, with this year celebrating El Salvador, “a country just the size of Wales that has suffered greatly through oppression and exploitation for many years” - according to organisers.

There will be various presentations about El Salvador, Mexico, Chile and other themes throughout the festival, as well as early morning Buddhist meditation and, on the Sunday, a Christian mass in homage to murdered visionary archbishop, Oscar Romero.

The festival pays homage after Chilean musician and theatre director, Victor Jara, who was “cruelly murdered by the fascist coup of 1973”.

Tony Corden, festival co-founder, said: “With so much bad news on the world stage at present, it is more important than ever to remember and celebrate the life affirming artists and activists who are committed to the making the dream of a peaceful world a reality.