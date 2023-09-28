After two years the Tyfu Aber Grow, an Aber Food Surplus project, comes to an end on Saturday, 7 October with a celebration event involving many of the community gardens in the area, at the Grow and Harvest Festival.
The Grow and Harvest Festival will be held at Maes Gwenfrewi in Aberystwyth and starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm.
As part of the celebrations there will be children’s activities, garden tours, community gardens offering advice on growing food and how to get involved with the community gardens, local honey, apple pressing, as well as a food stall from Iwtopia and the Chai Bike.
The celebration of community food growing in the Aberystwyth area is a direct result of the increased interest of people during the Covid-19 pandemic to grow their own food and the recognition of the health benefits of being outdoors.
There are now at least seven community food-growing gardens in the area. A map of them has been produced and you can get a copy at the Aber Food Surplus ECO Food Sharing Hub, along with information on how to get involved.
Growing food in Aberystwyth has the benefits of reducing food miles, building food security and skills, and promotes a culture of healthy eating.
The community growers involved in the project, have found that by growing food they’ve improved their health and wellbeing and had the satisfaction of creating havens for wildlife to flourish in the town.
The Tyfu Aber Grow project leaves a legacy of beautiful spaces in the town where people can grow food, and the skills of community gardening leadership for continued growing locally.