Would you like to drive a quarry steam locomotive?
Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways (FfWHR) is offering ‘How Steam Locomotives Work’ workshops where you can drive a quarry Hunslet locomotive and find out how they work.
Father and son David and Philip Mercer recently took part in the session. They had visited the FfWHR many times; David was brought here by his father, a volunteer, in the 1960s and in turn brought his family in the 1980s but hadn’t had the opportunity to see behind the scenes.
Philip said:” It was really good fun taking part. A real treat for dad too, to be able to fulfil a childhood dream of getting behind the controls on the footplate.”
More information about the workshops and guided tours can be found at www.festrail.co.uk/boston-lodge-tours-and-workshops/
There are other opportunities to learn heritage skills coming up.
National Heritage Lottery Funding has been allocated to run taster session for the community in the carriage works, laying heritage track, signwriting and hot riveting!
Workshop attendees must be able to walk across uneven surfaces and climb up and down onto locos. Unless specified, all workshops and tours are for 16+.