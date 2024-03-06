A life of fundraising has been rewarded with a commendation from Muscular Dystrophy charity MDUK.
Ann Hughes, 85, of Rannoch, Llanon was highly commended by MDUK at the Muscular Dystrophy UK President’s Awards.
The ceremony hosted by MDUK President, Gabby Logan MBE, and took place on Monday 19 February on the 36th floor of the Salesforce Tower in the heart of the City of London, seeing the return of an in-person event since the pandemic.
The awards recognise heroes within the muscle wasting and weakening community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference.
There were six awards in total, recognising success in fundraising, caring, volunteering, community engagement and research, as well as an outstanding achievement award.
Ann was highly commended in the Richard Attenborough Award for Outstanding Achievement category for her 50 years of fundraising for MDUK.
Colin Hughes said: “The man presenting mum with her award was, fittingly, Michael Attenborough, son of Richard Attenborough and nephew of Sir David.”
Colin thanked his “good friends” who made sure his mum was able to attend the event.
“Marcin Stepien drove to Llanon from his home in London to take my mother to the event in London, and Steve and Caroline Platt, family friends who supported and chaperoned my mother on the night,” Colin said.
“They are all family friends who helped make my mum’s attendance at the event to pick up her award possible. She is most grateful for their support. At 85 she couldn’t have done it without them.
“Mum helped set up and run the Aberystwyth branch of MDUK for 50 years raising £1 million for medical research into muscular dystrophy as helping local people affected by the disease.
“She had four children affected by the muscular dystrophy, including myself. She was a midwife at Bronglais and a district nurse in years gone by. The Cambrian News often covered the activities of the branch over the years, and covered the closure of the branch after 50 years in 2023.
An MDUK spokesperson said: “A huge congratulations to all our winners, those highly commended, our award sponsor and Salesforce.”